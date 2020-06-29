Aro Granite Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.60 crore, down 7.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.60 crore in March 2020 down 7.17% from Rs. 46.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020 down 86.56% from Rs. 3.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2020 down 36.47% from Rs. 8.28 crore in March 2019.

Aro Granite EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2019.

Aro Granite shares closed at 26.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.15% returns over the last 6 months and -41.20% over the last 12 months.