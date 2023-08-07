English
    Aro Granite Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.43 crore, up 14.22% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.43 crore in June 2023 up 14.22% from Rs. 45.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 up 637.81% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2023 up 49.26% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022.

    Aro Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    Aro Granite shares closed at 49.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.

    Aro Granite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.4346.9645.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.4346.9645.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.4721.5327.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.750.230.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.253.84-3.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.854.004.27
    Depreciation2.943.203.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.6610.3410.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.533.842.84
    Other Income0.590.050.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.123.892.93
    Interest3.883.722.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.240.170.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.240.170.41
    Tax0.92-0.320.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.320.490.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.320.490.18
    Equity Share Capital15.3015.3015.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.300.06
    Diluted EPS0.890.300.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.890.300.06
    Diluted EPS0.890.300.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

