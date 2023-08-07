Aro Granite Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.43 crore, up 14.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.43 crore in June 2023 up 14.22% from Rs. 45.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2023 up 637.81% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.06 crore in June 2023 up 49.26% from Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022.

Aro Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Aro Granite shares closed at 49.40 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.89% returns over the last 6 months and 11.01% over the last 12 months.