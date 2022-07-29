Aro Granite Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 45.03 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.03 crore in June 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 54.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 93.96% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in June 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 7.91 crore in June 2021.

Aro Granite EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in June 2021.

Aro Granite shares closed at 46.20 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.14% returns over the last 6 months and -36.80% over the last 12 months.