Aro Granite Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.28 crore, up 10.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.28 crore in June 2019 up 10.35% from Rs. 43.75 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2019 up 55.91% from Rs. 1.54 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2019 up 23.39% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2018.

Aro Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.99 in June 2018.

Aro Granite shares closed at 34.70 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.01% returns over the last 6 months and -40.84% over the last 12 months.