Aro Granite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.31 crore, down 40.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 34.31 37.60 57.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 34.31 37.60 57.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 26.07 27.16 40.81 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.15 0.20 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.51 -9.19 -7.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 4.24 4.11 5.31 Depreciation 3.19 3.21 3.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 15.91 9.42 13.56 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.73 2.71 1.92 Other Income 0.18 0.90 1.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.55 3.60 3.13 Interest 3.24 3.30 2.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.79 0.30 1.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -6.79 0.30 1.05 Tax 0.35 -0.38 -0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.14 0.68 1.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.14 0.68 1.13 Equity Share Capital 15.30 15.30 15.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.70 0.45 0.78 Diluted EPS -4.70 0.45 0.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.70 0.45 0.78 Diluted EPS -4.70 0.45 0.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited