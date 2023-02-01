 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aro Granite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.31 crore, down 40.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 34.31 crore in December 2022 down 40.46% from Rs. 57.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 down 730.12% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 105.71% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021. Aro Granite shares closed at 48.00 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.
Aro Granite Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations34.3137.6057.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations34.3137.6057.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.0727.1640.81
Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.20--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.51-9.19-7.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.244.115.31
Depreciation3.193.213.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.919.4213.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.732.711.92
Other Income0.180.901.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.553.603.13
Interest3.243.302.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.790.301.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-6.790.301.05
Tax0.35-0.38-0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.140.681.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.140.681.13
Equity Share Capital15.3015.3015.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.700.450.78
Diluted EPS-4.700.450.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.700.450.78
Diluted EPS-4.700.450.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aro Granite #Aro Granite Industries #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm