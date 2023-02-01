Aro Granite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.31 crore, down 40.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 34.31 crore in December 2022 down 40.46% from Rs. 57.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 down 730.12% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 105.71% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.
|Aro Granite shares closed at 48.00 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.
|Aro Granite Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.31
|37.60
|57.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.31
|37.60
|57.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.07
|27.16
|40.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.15
|0.20
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.51
|-9.19
|-7.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.24
|4.11
|5.31
|Depreciation
|3.19
|3.21
|3.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.91
|9.42
|13.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.73
|2.71
|1.92
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.90
|1.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.55
|3.60
|3.13
|Interest
|3.24
|3.30
|2.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.79
|0.30
|1.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.79
|0.30
|1.05
|Tax
|0.35
|-0.38
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.14
|0.68
|1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.14
|0.68
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|15.30
|15.30
|15.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.70
|0.45
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-4.70
|0.45
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.70
|0.45
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-4.70
|0.45
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited