    Aro Granite Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.31 crore, down 40.46% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aro Granite Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 34.31 crore in December 2022 down 40.46% from Rs. 57.62 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2022 down 730.12% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 105.71% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2021.Aro Granite shares closed at 48.00 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.84% returns over the last 6 months and -28.20% over the last 12 months.
    Aro Granite Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.3137.6057.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.3137.6057.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.0727.1640.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.150.20--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.51-9.19-7.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.244.115.31
    Depreciation3.193.213.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.919.4213.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.732.711.92
    Other Income0.180.901.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.553.603.13
    Interest3.243.302.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.790.301.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.790.301.05
    Tax0.35-0.38-0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.140.681.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.140.681.13
    Equity Share Capital15.3015.3015.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.700.450.78
    Diluted EPS-4.700.450.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.700.450.78
    Diluted EPS-4.700.450.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited