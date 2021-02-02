Aro Granite Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore in December 2020 up 13.57% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020 up 58.88% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2020 down 9.05% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2019.

Aro Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2019.

Aro Granite shares closed at 42.95 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 83.16% returns over the last 6 months and 22.19% over the last 12 months.