Aro Granite Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore, up 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.53 crore in December 2019 up 6.91% from Rs. 39.78 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019 down 84.16% from Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2019 down 33.02% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2018.

Aro Granite EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.73 in December 2018.

Aro Granite shares closed at 38.65 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.69% over the last 12 months.