Aro Granite Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.78 crore, down 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.78 crore in December 2018 down 13.01% from Rs. 45.73 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2018 up 2876.84% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2018 up 115.07% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2017.

Aro Granite EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2017.

Aro Granite shares closed at 54.95 on July 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -0.36% returns over the last 6 months and -28.12% over the last 12 months.