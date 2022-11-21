Arnold Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore, up 196.61% Y-o-Y
November 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arnold Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore in September 2022 up 196.61% from Rs. 12.68 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 up 169.22% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 down 4.43% from Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2021.
Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.
|Arnold Holdings shares closed at 28.40 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 170.22% returns over the last 6 months and 127.38% over the last 12 months.
|Arnold Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.62
|11.44
|12.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.62
|11.44
|12.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.45
|7.09
|7.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.56
|-1.27
|-1.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.37
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.26
|34.64
|7.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.02
|-29.38
|-0.77
|Other Income
|--
|30.70
|3.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.02
|1.32
|3.16
|Interest
|1.59
|0.27
|2.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.44
|1.05
|0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.44
|1.05
|0.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.44
|1.05
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.44
|1.05
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|30.08
|30.08
|30.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|0.35
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|0.35
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|0.35
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|0.35
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited