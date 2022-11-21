English
    Arnold Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore, up 196.61% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arnold Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore in September 2022 up 196.61% from Rs. 12.68 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 up 169.22% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 down 4.43% from Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2021.

    Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.

    Arnold Holdings shares closed at 28.40 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 170.22% returns over the last 6 months and 127.38% over the last 12 months.

    Arnold Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.6211.4412.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.6211.4412.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.457.097.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.56-1.27-1.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.370.05
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2634.647.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.02-29.38-0.77
    Other Income--30.703.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.021.323.16
    Interest1.590.272.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.441.050.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.441.050.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.441.050.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.441.050.53
    Equity Share Capital30.0830.0830.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.350.18
    Diluted EPS0.480.350.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.350.18
    Diluted EPS0.480.350.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 06:00 pm