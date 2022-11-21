Arnold Holdings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore, up 196.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore in September 2022 up 196.61% from Rs. 12.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in September 2022 up 169.22% from Rs. 0.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.02 crore in September 2022 down 4.43% from Rs. 3.16 crore in September 2021.

Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2021.