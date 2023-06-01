Arnold Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore, up 60.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arnold Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore in March 2023 up 60.4% from Rs. 27.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 204.74% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 up 38.43% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.
Arnold Holdings shares closed at 23.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 105.62% over the last 12 months.
|Arnold Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.65
|39.56
|27.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.65
|39.56
|27.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.83
|8.07
|11.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.91
|-1.32
|0.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.57
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.15
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.35
|28.29
|36.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.57
|3.79
|-21.57
|Other Income
|1.65
|--
|24.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.22
|3.79
|2.81
|Interest
|2.53
|1.95
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.69
|1.84
|1.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.69
|1.84
|1.09
|Tax
|1.22
|--
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|1.84
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|1.84
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|30.07
|30.08
|30.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.61
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.61
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.61
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.61
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited