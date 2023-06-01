English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arnold Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore, up 60.4% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arnold Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore in March 2023 up 60.4% from Rs. 27.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 204.74% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 up 38.43% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.

    Arnold Holdings shares closed at 23.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 105.62% over the last 12 months.

    Arnold Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.6539.5627.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.6539.5627.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.838.0711.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.91-1.320.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.570.18
    Depreciation0.670.15--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.3528.2936.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.573.79-21.57
    Other Income1.65--24.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.223.792.81
    Interest2.531.951.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.691.841.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.691.841.09
    Tax1.22--0.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.521.840.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.521.840.50
    Equity Share Capital30.0730.0830.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.610.16
    Diluted EPS-0.170.610.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.170.610.16
    Diluted EPS-0.170.610.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Arnold Holdings #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 04:11 pm