Arnold Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore, up 60.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.65 crore in March 2023 up 60.4% from Rs. 27.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 down 204.74% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2023 up 38.43% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.

Arnold Holdings shares closed at 23.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 105.62% over the last 12 months.