Arnold Holdings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.22 crore, up 46.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.22 crore in March 2022 up 46.4% from Rs. 18.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022 up 227.38% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022 up 4114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Arnold Holdings shares closed at 10.71 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -17.93% returns over the last 6 months and -46.72% over the last 12 months.