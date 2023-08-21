Arnold Holdings Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.20 crore, up 225.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.20 crore in June 2023 up 225.3% from Rs. 11.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 down 42.07% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 73.48% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

Arnold Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

Arnold Holdings shares closed at 19.60 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.44% returns over the last 6 months and 8.89% over the last 12 months.