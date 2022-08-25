Arnold Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 41.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in June 2022 down 41.29% from Rs. 19.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 123.07% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 up 180.85% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Arnold Holdings shares closed at 23.61 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 92.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.38% over the last 12 months.