Arnold Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore, down 41.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arnold Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.44 crore in June 2022 down 41.29% from Rs. 19.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 123.07% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 up 180.85% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021.

Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Arnold Holdings shares closed at 23.61 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 92.73% returns over the last 6 months and 41.38% over the last 12 months.

Arnold Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.44 27.22 19.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.44 27.22 19.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.09 11.83 15.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.27 0.68 1.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.18 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.64 36.09 3.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.38 -21.57 -1.45
Other Income 30.70 24.38 1.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.32 2.81 0.47
Interest 0.27 1.72 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.05 1.09 0.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.05 1.09 0.47
Tax -- 0.60 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.05 0.50 0.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.05 0.50 0.47
Equity Share Capital 30.08 30.08 30.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.16 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.16 0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.16 0.16
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.16 0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:00 am
