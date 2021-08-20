Arnold Holdings Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.48 crore, up 292.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.48 crore in June 2021 up 292.21% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 424.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2021 up 422.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020.

Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Arnold Holdings shares closed at 16.20 on August 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given -44.62% returns over the last 6 months and -46.00% over the last 12 months.