Arnold Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore, up 122.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arnold Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore in December 2022 up 122.86% from Rs. 17.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 43709.52% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 138.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

Arnold Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.56 37.62 17.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.56 37.62 17.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.07 10.45 9.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.32 -2.56 -1.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.57 0.44 0.07
Depreciation 0.15 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.29 26.26 19.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.79 3.02 -9.89
Other Income -- -- 11.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.79 3.02 1.65
Interest 1.95 1.59 1.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.84 1.44 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.84 1.44 0.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.84 1.44 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.84 1.44 0.00
Equity Share Capital 30.08 30.08 30.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 0.48 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.48 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 0.48 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.61 0.48 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited