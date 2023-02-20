Arnold Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore, up 122.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore in December 2022 up 122.86% from Rs. 17.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 43709.52% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 138.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.