Arnold Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore, up 122.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore in December 2022 up 122.86% from Rs. 17.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 43709.52% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 138.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Arnold Holdings shares closed at 25.25 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 87.04% over the last 12 months.