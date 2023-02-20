English
    Arnold Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore, up 122.86% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arnold Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.56 crore in December 2022 up 122.86% from Rs. 17.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 43709.52% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 138.79% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2021.

    Arnold Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

    Arnold Holdings shares closed at 25.25 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 87.04% over the last 12 months.

    Arnold Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.5637.6217.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.5637.6217.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.0710.459.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.32-2.56-1.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.440.07
    Depreciation0.15----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2926.2619.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.793.02-9.89
    Other Income----11.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.793.021.65
    Interest1.951.591.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.841.440.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.841.440.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.841.440.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.841.440.00
    Equity Share Capital30.0830.0830.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.610.480.00
    Diluted EPS0.610.48--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.610.480.00
    Diluted EPS0.610.48--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

