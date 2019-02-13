Arnold Holdings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in December 2018 down 62% from Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2018 down 754.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2018 down 411.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.

Arnold Holdings shares closed at 15.20 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and 137.50% over the last 12 months.