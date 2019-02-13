Arnold Holdings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arnold Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in December 2018 down 62% from Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2018 down 754.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2018 down 411.11% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.
Arnold Holdings shares closed at 15.20 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 46.15% returns over the last 6 months and 137.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Arnold Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.45
|1.92
|4.65
|Other Operating Income
|0.64
|1.03
|0.85
|Total Income From Operations
|2.09
|2.95
|5.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.98
|3.05
|1.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.84
|-1.01
|3.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.05
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|0.20
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|0.68
|0.45
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|0.68
|0.45
|Interest
|0.11
|0.10
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.50
|0.57
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.50
|0.57
|0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.50
|0.57
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.50
|0.57
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|30.08
|30.08
|30.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|0.04
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited