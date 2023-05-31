Arman Holdings Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 45.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in March 2023 up 45.82% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 1142.86% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Arman Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Arman Holdings shares closed at 77.43 on May 22, 2023 (BSE)