Arman Holdings Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 26.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in March 2020 up 26.01% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 61.18% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Arman Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2019.

Arman Holdings shares closed at 56.05 on March 31, 2020 (BSE)