Arman Holdings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 33.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 33.07% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 30.34% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Arman Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Arman Holdings shares closed at 29.50 on June 30, 2022 (BSE)