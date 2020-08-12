Arman Holdings Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 61.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in June 2020 down 61.57% from Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 16966.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019.

Arman Holdings shares closed at 53.25 on August 11, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.75% returns over the last 6 months and -9.36% over the last 12 months.