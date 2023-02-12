Arman Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 30.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 30.2% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.