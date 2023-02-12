 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arman Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 30.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arman Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 30.2% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Arman Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.34 0.96 1.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.34 0.96 1.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.98 0.69 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.30 0.24 0.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.01
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.02 0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.02 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 -0.02 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 -0.02 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 -0.02 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 -0.02 0.01
Equity Share Capital 5.21 5.21 5.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.04 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.04 0.01
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.04 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
