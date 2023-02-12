Arman Holdings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 30.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 30.2% from Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 250% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Arman Holdings EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Arman Holdings shares closed at 29.45 on January 12, 2023 (BSE)