Arman Financial Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, down 18.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in September 2021 down 18.33% from Rs. 16.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021 up 20.02% from Rs. 1.70 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in September 2021 up 3.03% from Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2020.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2020.

Arman Financial shares closed at 993.25 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.64% returns over the last 6 months and 67.02% over the last 12 months.