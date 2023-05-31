Arman Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.64 crore, up 40.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.64 crore in March 2023 up 40.05% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2023 down 7.62% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.17 crore in March 2023 up 35.19% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022.

Arman Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.00 in March 2022.

Arman Financial shares closed at 1,583.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.37% returns over the last 6 months and 54.47% over the last 12 months.