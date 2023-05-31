English
    Arman Financial Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.64 crore, up 40.05% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.64 crore in March 2023 up 40.05% from Rs. 19.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in March 2023 down 7.62% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.17 crore in March 2023 up 35.19% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022.

    Arman Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.31 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.00 in March 2022.

    Arman Financial shares closed at 1,583.50 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.37% returns over the last 6 months and 54.47% over the last 12 months.

    Arman Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.6423.5019.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.6423.5019.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.694.533.62
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.39-0.200.94
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.221.962.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3117.1712.86
    Other Income-0.170.981.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.1418.1514.15
    Interest9.449.394.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.708.7610.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.708.7610.01
    Tax2.642.062.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.056.697.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.056.697.64
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.317.889.00
    Diluted EPS7.947.888.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.317.889.00
    Diluted EPS7.947.888.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arman Financial #Arman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am