Arman Financial Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.22 crore, up 75.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.22 crore in March 2019 up 75.83% from Rs. 8.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2019 up 288.11% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2019 up 110.79% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2018.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2018.

Arman Financial shares closed at 403.50 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and 4.96% over the last 12 months.