English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arman Financial Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.38 crore, up 37.88% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 29.38 crore in June 2023 up 37.88% from Rs. 21.31 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.07 crore in June 2023 up 20.1% from Rs. 6.72 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in June 2023 up 47.04% from Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022.
    Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 9.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.91 in June 2022.Arman Financial shares closed at 2,413.65 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.08% returns over the last 6 months and 68.16% over the last 12 months.
    Arman Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.3827.6421.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.3827.6421.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.424.694.07
    Depreciation0.040.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.391.391.56
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.082.221.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.4619.3113.72
    Other Income0.88-0.170.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3419.1414.51
    Interest11.139.445.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.219.708.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.219.708.66
    Tax2.142.641.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.077.056.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.077.056.72
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.508.317.91
    Diluted EPS9.147.947.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.508.317.91
    Diluted EPS9.147.947.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arman Financial #Arman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!