Arman Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore, up 56.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore in June 2022 up 56.66% from Rs. 13.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.72 crore in June 2022 up 222.78% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022 up 103.36% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2021.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2021.

Arman Financial shares closed at 1,226.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.10% returns over the last 6 months and 81.23% over the last 12 months.