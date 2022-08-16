English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arman Financial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore, up 56.66% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.31 crore in June 2022 up 56.66% from Rs. 13.60 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.72 crore in June 2022 up 222.78% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in June 2022 up 103.36% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2021.

    Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2021.

    Arman Financial shares closed at 1,226.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.10% returns over the last 6 months and 81.23% over the last 12 months.

    Arman Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.3119.7413.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.3119.7413.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.073.622.73
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.560.943.78
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.922.290.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7212.866.25
    Other Income0.781.280.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5114.157.12
    Interest5.844.144.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.6610.013.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.6610.013.00
    Tax1.952.370.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.727.642.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.727.642.08
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.919.002.45
    Diluted EPS7.918.992.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.919.002.45
    Diluted EPS7.918.992.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arman Financial #Arman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:40 pm
