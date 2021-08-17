Arman Financial Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore, down 15.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.60 crore in June 2021 down 15.92% from Rs. 16.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2021 down 36.07% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2021 down 23.2% from Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2020.

Arman Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.85 in June 2020.

Arman Financial shares closed at 647.10 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.16% returns over the last 6 months and 39.10% over the last 12 months.