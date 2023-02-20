Arman Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.50 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.50 crore in December 2022 up 53.77% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.18 crore in December 2022 up 68.02% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.