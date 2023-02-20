English
    Arman Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.50 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.50 crore in December 2022 up 53.77% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.18 crore in December 2022 up 68.02% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

    Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.27 in December 2021.

    Arman Financial shares closed at 1,471.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 85.12% over the last 12 months.

    Arman Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.5021.3515.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.5021.3515.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.534.353.27
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.20-0.650.42
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.961.882.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1715.749.49
    Other Income0.980.751.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1516.4910.79
    Interest9.396.025.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.7610.475.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.7610.475.75
    Tax2.062.581.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.697.904.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.697.904.47
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.889.305.27
    Diluted EPS7.889.295.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.889.305.27
    Diluted EPS7.889.295.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm