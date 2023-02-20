Arman Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.50 crore, up 53.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.50 crore in December 2022 up 53.77% from Rs. 15.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 up 49.59% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.18 crore in December 2022 up 68.02% from Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.27 in December 2021.

Arman Financial shares closed at 1,471.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 85.12% over the last 12 months.