Arman Financial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore, up 4.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.28 crore in December 2021 up 4.18% from Rs. 14.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021 up 75.5% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.82 crore in December 2021 up 33.75% from Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2020.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 5.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in December 2020.

Arman Financial shares closed at 794.65 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 14.94% over the last 12 months.