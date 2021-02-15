Arman Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.67 crore, down 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.67 crore in December 2020 down 20.59% from Rs. 18.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2020 down 53.08% from Rs. 5.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.09 crore in December 2020 down 35.9% from Rs. 12.62 crore in December 2019.

Arman Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.59 in December 2019.

Arman Financial shares closed at 729.25 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.38% returns over the last 6 months and -24.94% over the last 12 months.