Arman Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore, up 97.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore in March 2023 up 97.37% from Rs. 75.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.20 crore in March 2023 up 122.35% from Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.45 crore in March 2023 up 138.65% from Rs. 47.12 crore in March 2022.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 42.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.17 in March 2022.

Arman Financial shares closed at 1,579.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 53.88% over the last 12 months.