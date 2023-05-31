English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arman Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore, up 97.37% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.31 crore in March 2023 up 97.37% from Rs. 75.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.20 crore in March 2023 up 122.35% from Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.45 crore in March 2023 up 138.65% from Rs. 47.12 crore in March 2022.

    Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 42.63 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.17 in March 2022.

    Arman Financial shares closed at 1,579.30 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.93% returns over the last 6 months and 53.88% over the last 12 months.

    Arman Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.31101.6275.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.31101.6275.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1814.0611.82
    Depreciation0.310.310.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies14.019.2210.75
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.676.026.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.1472.0246.62
    Other Income0.001.420.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.1473.4346.78
    Interest63.3144.0424.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.8329.3922.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.8329.3922.08
    Tax12.647.425.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.2021.9816.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.2021.9816.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.2021.9816.28
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.6325.8819.17
    Diluted EPS39.4725.8719.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS42.6325.8819.17
    Diluted EPS39.4725.8719.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Arman Financial #Arman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm