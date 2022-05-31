 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arman Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore, up 72.3% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore in March 2022 up 72.3% from Rs. 43.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2022 up 1771.76% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.12 crore in March 2022 up 144.15% from Rs. 19.30 crore in March 2021.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 19.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2021.

Arman Financial shares closed at 1,026.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 67.67% over the last 12 months.

Arman Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 75.65 57.77 43.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 75.65 57.77 43.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.82 11.22 9.18
Depreciation 0.34 0.20 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 10.75 6.59 11.01
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.13 5.87 4.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.62 33.88 18.70
Other Income 0.16 0.91 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.78 34.80 19.10
Interest 24.70 25.21 19.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.08 9.58 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.08 9.58 -0.15
Tax 5.80 2.56 -1.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.28 7.02 0.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.28 7.02 0.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.28 7.02 0.87
Equity Share Capital 8.49 8.49 8.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.17 8.27 1.02
Diluted EPS 19.15 8.26 1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.17 8.27 1.02
Diluted EPS 19.15 8.26 1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 12:30 pm
