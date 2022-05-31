English
    Arman Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore, up 72.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore in March 2022 up 72.3% from Rs. 43.91 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2022 up 1771.76% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.12 crore in March 2022 up 144.15% from Rs. 19.30 crore in March 2021.

    Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 19.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2021.

    Arman Financial shares closed at 1,026.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 67.67% over the last 12 months.

    Arman Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.6557.7743.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.6557.7743.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8211.229.18
    Depreciation0.340.200.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies10.756.5911.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.135.874.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.6233.8818.70
    Other Income0.160.910.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.7834.8019.10
    Interest24.7025.2119.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.089.58-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.089.58-0.15
    Tax5.802.56-1.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.287.020.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.287.020.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.287.020.87
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.178.271.02
    Diluted EPS19.158.261.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.178.271.02
    Diluted EPS19.158.261.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Arman Financial #Arman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
    first published: May 31, 2022 12:30 pm
