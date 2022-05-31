Arman Financial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore, up 72.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.65 crore in March 2022 up 72.3% from Rs. 43.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.28 crore in March 2022 up 1771.76% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.12 crore in March 2022 up 144.15% from Rs. 19.30 crore in March 2021.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 19.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2021.

Arman Financial shares closed at 1,026.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.71% returns over the last 6 months and 67.67% over the last 12 months.