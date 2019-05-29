Arman Financial Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore, up 56.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.43 crore in March 2019 up 56.73% from Rs. 25.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2019 up 126.11% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in March 2019 up 67.17% from Rs. 15.90 crore in March 2018.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2018.

Arman Financial shares closed at 403.50 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.63% returns over the last 6 months and 4.96% over the last 12 months.