Arman Financial Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore, up 90.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore in June 2023 up 90.75% from Rs. 78.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.94 crore in June 2023 up 154.15% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.09 crore in June 2023 up 133.5% from Rs. 48.86 crore in June 2022.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 47.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.51 in June 2022.

Arman Financial shares closed at 2,413.65 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.08% returns over the last 6 months and 68.16% over the last 12 months.