    Arman Financial Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore, up 90.75% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore in June 2023 up 90.75% from Rs. 78.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.94 crore in June 2023 up 154.15% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.09 crore in June 2023 up 133.5% from Rs. 48.86 crore in June 2022.

    Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 47.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.51 in June 2022.

    Arman Financial shares closed at 2,413.65 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 64.08% returns over the last 6 months and 68.16% over the last 12 months.

    Arman Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.51149.3178.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.51149.3178.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9614.1812.70
    Depreciation0.320.310.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies13.4714.0111.80
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.988.675.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.77112.1448.07
    Other Income--0.000.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax113.77112.1448.59
    Interest63.9763.3128.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.8048.8320.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.8048.8320.02
    Tax9.8612.644.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.9436.2015.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.9436.2015.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.9436.2015.71
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.0342.6318.51
    Diluted EPS43.6839.4718.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS47.0342.6318.51
    Diluted EPS43.6839.4718.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

