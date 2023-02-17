 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arman Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.62 crore, up 75.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.62 crore in December 2022 up 75.91% from Rs. 57.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2022 up 213.08% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.74 crore in December 2022 up 110.69% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2021.

Arman Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.62 91.62 57.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.62 91.62 57.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.06 13.71 11.22
Depreciation 0.31 0.26 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 9.22 9.70 6.59
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.02 6.20 5.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.02 61.76 33.88
Other Income 1.42 1.03 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.43 62.78 34.80
Interest 44.04 36.07 25.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.39 26.71 9.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.39 26.71 9.58
Tax 7.42 6.79 2.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.98 19.92 7.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.98 19.92 7.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.98 19.92 7.02
Equity Share Capital 8.49 8.49 8.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.88 23.45 8.27
Diluted EPS 25.87 23.44 8.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.88 23.45 8.27
Diluted EPS 25.87 23.44 8.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
