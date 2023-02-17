Arman Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.62 crore, up 75.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.62 crore in December 2022 up 75.91% from Rs. 57.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2022 up 213.08% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.74 crore in December 2022 up 110.69% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2021.