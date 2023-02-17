English
    Arman Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.62 crore, up 75.91% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.62 crore in December 2022 up 75.91% from Rs. 57.77 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2022 up 213.08% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.74 crore in December 2022 up 110.69% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2021.

    Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 25.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in December 2021.

    Arman Financial shares closed at 1,501.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 87.87% over the last 12 months.

    Arman Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.6291.6257.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.6291.6257.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.0613.7111.22
    Depreciation0.310.260.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies9.229.706.59
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.026.205.87
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.0261.7633.88
    Other Income1.421.030.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.4362.7834.80
    Interest44.0436.0725.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.3926.719.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.3926.719.58
    Tax7.426.792.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.9819.927.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.9819.927.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.9819.927.02
    Equity Share Capital8.498.498.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.8823.458.27
    Diluted EPS25.8723.448.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.8823.458.27
    Diluted EPS25.8723.448.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am