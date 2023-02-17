Arman Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.62 crore, up 75.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.62 crore in December 2022 up 75.91% from Rs. 57.77 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2022 up 213.08% from Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.74 crore in December 2022 up 110.69% from Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2021.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 25.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.27 in December 2021.

Arman Financial shares closed at 1,501.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.48% returns over the last 6 months and 87.87% over the last 12 months.