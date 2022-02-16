Arman Financial Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.77 crore, up 22.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.77 crore in December 2021 up 22.38% from Rs. 47.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2021 up 140.06% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.00 crore in December 2021 up 68.76% from Rs. 20.74 crore in December 2020.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.27 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in December 2020.

Arman Financial shares closed at 789.40 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 13.10% over the last 12 months.