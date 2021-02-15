MARKET NEWS

Arman Financial Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.20 crore, down 16.74% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arman Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.20 crore in December 2020 down 16.74% from Rs. 56.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2020 down 78.44% from Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.74 crore in December 2020 down 46.94% from Rs. 39.09 crore in December 2019.

Arman Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.45 in December 2019.

Arman Financial shares closed at 729.25 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.38% returns over the last 6 months and -24.94% over the last 12 months.

Arman Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations47.2050.7756.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.2050.7756.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.999.109.02
Depreciation0.200.200.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies14.6818.664.37
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.473.144.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8719.6838.54
Other Income0.670.920.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.5420.6038.88
Interest17.2118.6420.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.331.9618.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.331.9618.12
Tax0.400.454.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.921.5113.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.921.5113.56
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.921.5113.56
Equity Share Capital8.498.498.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.441.7916.45
Diluted EPS3.441.7916.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.441.7916.45
Diluted EPS3.441.7916.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arman Financial #Arman Financial Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results
first published: Feb 15, 2021 01:22 pm

