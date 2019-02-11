Arman Financial Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.04 crore, up 68.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.04 crore in December 2018 up 68.81% from Rs. 22.54 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2018 up 86.08% from Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.56 crore in December 2018 up 75.55% from Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2017.

Arman Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.53 in December 2017.

Arman Financial shares closed at 390.00 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.28% returns over the last 6 months and 43.36% over the last 12 months.