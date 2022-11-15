Aris Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 404.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 404.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 760.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.