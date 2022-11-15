 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aris Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 404.62% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aris International are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 404.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 760.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

 

Aris International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.17 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.17 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 0.16 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.01 0.00 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.06 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.06 -0.03
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.06 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.09 -0.06 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.09 -0.06 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 -0.06 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 -0.06 0.01
Equity Share Capital 0.46 0.46 0.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 -1.39 0.28
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.86 -1.39 0.28
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am