    Aris Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 404.62% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aris International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 up 404.62% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 760.77% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 1000% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

     

    Aris International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.170.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.170.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.100.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.00--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.040.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.06-0.03
    Other Income0.00--0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.060.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.09-0.060.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.09-0.060.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.09-0.060.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.09-0.060.01
    Equity Share Capital0.460.460.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-1.390.28
    Diluted EPS----0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-1.390.28
    Diluted EPS----0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am