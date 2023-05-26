Aris Int Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 76.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 76.22% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 0.69% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.