Aris Int Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 6981.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 6981.82% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 187.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 177.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Aris Int shares closed at 19.00 on May 05, 2022 (BSE)