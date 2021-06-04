Aris Int Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 101.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 101.96% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 up 536.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 up 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Aris Int EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.