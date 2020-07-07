Aris Int Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 86.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 86.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 61.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Aris Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2019.