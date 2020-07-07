App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 10:28 AM IST

Aris Int Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 86.67% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aris International are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2020 up 86.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 61.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Aris Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2019.

 

Aris International
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.060.040.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.060.040.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.050.020.04
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.020.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.01-0.08
Other Income0.040.000.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.010.03
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.010.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.020.010.03
Tax0.000.00--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.010.000.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.010.000.03
Equity Share Capital0.460.460.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-----0.65
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.080.73
Diluted EPS0.280.080.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.280.080.73
Diluted EPS0.280.080.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Aris Int #Aris International #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

